The Texas Department of State Health Services is now reporting 528,838 coronavirus cases in the state as of Saturday, adding a total of 8,245 to the count since Friday.
The state also reported a total of 9,840 fatalities this year.
Here is the Texas coronavirus daily report for Saturday:
Currently, 251 of 254 counties in the state have reported positive cases.
528,838: Cases Reported
9,840: Fatalities
393,266: Estimated* recoveries
125,732: Estimated* active cases
4,321,676: Viral tests (as of Aug. 14)
Source: Texas Department of Health and Human Services
*Recoveries and active cases are estimated based on several assumptions related to hospitalization rates and recovery times. The estimates do not include data from any cases reported prior to March 24.
