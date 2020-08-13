The Texas Department of State Health Services is now reporting 513,575 coronavirus cases in the state as of Thursday afternoon, adding a total of 6,755 from Wednesday.
The state also reported a total of 9,289 fatalities, including 255 newly reported ones on Thursday.
Currently, 251 of 254 counties in the state have reported positive cases. There have been an estimated 375,760 recoveries, with 128,526 estimated active cases, and 4,230,763 viral tests as of Aug. 12.
Recoveries and active cases are estimated based on several assumptions related to hospitalization rates and recovery times. The estimates do not include data from any cases reported prior to March 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.