The Texas Department of State Health Services is now reporting over 131,000 coronavirus cases as of Thursday, an increase of 5,996 from the day before.
On Tuesday, the state surpassed 5,000 new cases for the first time. The state also reported a total 2,296 fatalities, an additional 47 fatalities since Wednesday.
Here is the Texas coronavirus daily report for Thursday as of 4 p.m.
Currently, 242 of 254 counties in the state have reported positive cases.
131,917: Cases Reported
2,296: Fatalities
74,496: Estimated* recoveries
55,125: Estimated* active cases
1,875,197: Total tests (as of June 24)
176,697: Antibody tests (as of June 23)
1,659,340: Viral tests (as of June 23)
Source: Texas Department of Health and Human Services
*Recoveries and active cases are estimated based on several assumptions related to hospitalization rates and recovery times. The estimates do not include data from any cases reported prior to March 24.
