The Texas health department reported 1,448 new coronavirus cases were added to the state's tally Thursday, bringing the total to more than 43,000. Another 58 fatalities were also reported.
Here is the Texas coronavirus daily report for Thursday as of 3:30 p.m.
Currently, 219 of 254 counties in the state have reported positive cases.
43,851: Cases Reported
1,216: Fatalities
24,487: Estimated* Recoveries
18,148: Estimated* Active cases
623,284: Total tests
19,759: Public labs
603,525: Private labs
1,648: Lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in Texas hospitals
Source: Texas Department of Health and Human Services
* Recoveries and active cases are estimated based on several assumptions related to hospitalization rates and recovery times. The estimates do not include data from any cases reported prior to March 24.
