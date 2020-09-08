The Texas Department of State Health Services is now reporting 640,370 coronavirus cases in the state as of Saturday afternoon, with 2,057 new cases.
The state also reported a total of 13,492 fatalities, including 20 newly reported deaths.
Currently, 251 of 254 counties in the state have reported positive cases. There have been an estimated 543,412 recoveries, with 81,426 estimated active cases, and 5,320,999 viral tests as of Friday.
Recoveries and active cases are estimated based on several assumptions related to hospitalization rates and recovery times. The estimates do not include data from any cases reported prior to March 24.
