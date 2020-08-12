The Texas Department of State Health Services is now reporting 506,820 coronavirus cases in the state as of Wednesday, adding a total of 6,200 to the count since Tuesday.
The state also reported a total of 9,034 fatalities this year.
Here is the Texas coronavirus daily report for Wednesday:
Currently, 250 of 254 counties in the state have reported positive cases.
506,820: Cases Reported
9,034: Fatalities
367,354: Estimated* recoveries
133,598: Estimated* active cases
4,106,360: Viral tests (as of Aug. 11)
Source: Texas Department of Health and Human Services
*Recoveries and active cases are estimated based on several assumptions related to hospitalization rates and recovery times. The estimates do not include data from any cases reported prior to March 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.