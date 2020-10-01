Coryell County officials are reporting an increase of three more coronavirus cases.
As of Thursday's update, Coryell County reported a total of 687 cases — an increase of 10 cases. Of the total, there are 108 active cases and 569 recoveries.
Coryell County remains at 10 coronavirus-related deaths.
Lampasas County did not have an update Thursday.
In the most recent update on Tuesday, the county had 335 total cases.
In the county, there are 25 active cases and 300 recoveries.
There are 10 deaths, and no one is hospitalized.
Lampasas County receives its daily coronavirus updates around 6 p.m. every evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.