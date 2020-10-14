Lampasas County officials reported three new coronavirus cases Wednesday afternoon.
Total, the county has 384 cases.
In the county, there are 39 active cases and 334 recoveries, according to the Facebook page of Misti Talbert, the mayor of Lampasas.
Eleven county residents have died from the coronavirus.
Lampasas County normally receives it updates around 6 p.m. daily.
Coryell County did not update its website with Wednesday's coronavirus case numbers.
On the county's website Tuesday, officials reported a total of 747 cases. Of the total, there are 126 active cases and 610 recoveries.
Coryell County also has 11 coronavirus-related deaths.
