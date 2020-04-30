Here is the Texas coronavirus daily report for Thursday, as of noon. The state has updated its caseload, and more than 1,000 new cases were reported since Wednesday's update. The state fatalities also increased by 50 since Wednesday.
Currently, 209 of 254 counties in the state have reported positive cases.
28,087 Cases Reported
782 Fatalities
Source: Texas Department of Health and Human Services
