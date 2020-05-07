Here is the Texas coronavirus daily report for Thursday, as of noon. The state has updated its caseload, and more than 950 new cases were reported since the Wednesday update. The state fatalities increased by 25 since Wednesday.
Currently, 217 of 254 counties in the state have reported positive cases.
35,390 Cases Reported
973 Fatalities
18,440 Estimated* Recoveries
15,852 Estimated* Active cases
455,162 Total tests
14,661 Public labs
440,501 Private labs
1,750 Lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in Texas hospitals
Source: Texas Department of Health and Human Services
* Recoveries and active cases are estimated based on several assumptions related to hospitalization rates and recovery times. The estimates do not include data from any cases reported prior to March 24.
