Daily state update:
Here is the Texas coronavirus daily report for Thursday, as of 12:15 p.m. The state has updated its caseload, and nearly 900 new cases were reported.
10,230 Cases Reported
199 Fatalities
770 Estimated* Recoveries
106,134 Total tests
6,473 Public labs
99,661 Private labs
1,439 Currently in Texas hospitals
Source: Texas Department of Health and Human Services
* Recoveries are estimated based on several assumptions related to hospitalization rates and recovery times.
Data is collected by 8 p.m. the previous day and posted mid-day the following day.
