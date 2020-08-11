The Texas Department of State Health Services is now reporting 500,620 coronavirus cases in the state as of Monday afternoon, adding a total of 8,913 on Tuesday.
The state also reported a total of 8,710 fatalities, including 220 newly reported ones.
Currently, 250 of 254 counties in the state have reported positive cases. There have been an estimated 358,312 recoveries, with 133,598 estimated active cases, and 4,088,863 viral tests as of Aug. 10.
Recoveries and active cases are estimated based on several assumptions related to hospitalization rates and recovery times. The estimates do not include data from any cases reported prior to March 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.