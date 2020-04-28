Here is the Texas coronavirus daily report for Tuesday, as of noon. The state has updated its caseload, and more than 850 new cases were reported since Monday's update. The state fatalities also increased by 27 since Monday.
Currently, 207 of 254 counties in the state have reported positive cases.
26,171 Cases Reported
690 Fatalities
11,786 Estimated* Recoveries
300,384 Total tests
11,350 Public labs
289,034 Private labs
1,682 Lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in Texas hospitals
Source: Texas Department of Health and Human Services
* Recoveries are estimated based on several assumptions related to hospitalization rates and recovery times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.