The Texas Department of State Health Services added 1,219 new coronavirus cases to the state's tally Tuesday, bringing the total to 49,912. The state also reported 1,369 fatalities as of Tuesday.
Here is the Texas coronavirus daily report for Tuesday as of 3:50 p.m.
Currently, 224 of 254 counties in the state have reported positive cases.
49,912: Cases Reported
1,369: Fatalities
29,359: Estimated* Recoveries
19,280: Estimated* Active cases
744,937: Total tests
23,601: Public labs
721,336: Private labs
1,732: Lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in Texas hospitals
Source: Texas Department of Health and Human Services
* Recoveries and active cases are estimated based on several assumptions related to hospitalization rates and recovery times. The estimates do not include data from any cases reported prior to March 24.
