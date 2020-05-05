Editor's note: This article was updated to correct the number of total tests and the number of private labs tests.
Here is the Texas coronavirus daily report for Tuesday, as of 12:15 p.m. The state has updated its caseload, and more than 1,000 new cases were reported since the Monday update. The state fatalities increased by 22 since Monday.
Currently, 216 of 254 counties in the state have reported positive cases.
33,369 Cases Reported
906 Fatalities
16,791 Estimated* Recoveries
427,210 Total tests
14,087 Public labs
413,123 Private labs
1,888 Lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in Texas hospitals
Source: Texas Department of Health and Human Services
* Recoveries are estimated based on several assumptions related to hospitalization rates and recovery times.
