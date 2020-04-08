Update: 12:25 p.m. Wednesday
Gov. Abbott said Texas has:
On hospital facilities in Texas as of yesterday per @GovAbbott:
— 21,066 beds available
— 2,225 ICU beds
— 7,686 ventilators available
Source: Texas Tribune
Daily state update:
Here is the Texas coronavirus daily report for Wednesday.
9,353 Cases Reported
177 Fatalities
96,258 Total Tests
6,248 Public Labs
90,010 Private Labs
1,491 Currently In Texas Hospitals
Source: Texas Department of Health and Human Services
Data is collected by 8 p.m. the previous day and posted mid-day the following day.
