Update: 12:25 p.m. Wednesday

Gov. Abbott said Texas has:

On hospital facilities in Texas as of yesterday per @GovAbbott:

— 21,066 beds available

— 2,225 ICU beds

— 7,686 ventilators available

Source: Texas Tribune 

Daily state update:

Here is the Texas coronavirus daily report for Wednesday.

9,353 Cases Reported

177 Fatalities

96,258 Total Tests

6,248 Public Labs

90,010 Private Labs

1,491 Currently In Texas Hospitals

Source: Texas Department of Health and Human Services

Data is collected by 8 p.m. the previous day and posted mid-day the following day.

