The Texas Department of State Health Services added 1,703 new coronavirus cases to the state's tally Wednesday, bringing the total to 68,271. The state also reported 1,734 fatalities, an addition of 36 fatalities.
Here is the Texas coronavirus daily report for Wednesday as of 3:30 p.m.
Currently, 232 of 254 counties in the state have reported positive cases.
68,271: Cases Reported
1,734: Fatalities
45,858: Estimated* Recoveries
20,679: Estimated* active cases
1,150,868: Total tests
110,506: Antibody tests (as of June 2)
1,006,768: Viral tests (as of June 2)
Source: Texas Department of Health and Human Services
*Recoveries and active cases are estimated based on several assumptions related to hospitalization rates and recovery times. The estimates do not include data from any cases reported prior to March 24.
