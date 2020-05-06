Here is the Texas coronavirus daily report for Wednesday, as of 12:15 p.m. The state has updated its caseload, and more than 1,000 new cases were reported since the Tuesday update. The state fatalities increased by 42 since Tuesday.
Currently, 216 of 254 counties in the state have reported positive cases.
34,422 Cases Reported
948 Fatalities
17,622 Estimated* Recoveries
15,672 Estimated* Active cases
438,938 Total tests
14,358 Public labs
424,580 Private labs
1,812 Lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in Texas hospitals
Source: Texas Department of Health and Human Services
* Recoveries and active cases are estimated based on several assumptions related to hospitalization rates and recovery times. The estimates do not include data from any cases reported prior to March 24.
