Here is the Texas coronavirus daily report for Wednesday, as of noon. The state has updated its caseload, and more than 875 new cases were reported since Tuesday's update. The state fatalities also increased by 42 since Tuesday.
Currently, 207 of 254 counties in the state have reported positive cases.
27,054 Cases Reported
732 Fatalities
12,507 Estimated* Recoveries
314,790 Total tests
11,772 Public labs
303,018 Private labs
1,702 Lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in Texas hospitals
Source: Texas Department of Health and Human Services
* Recoveries are estimated based on several assumptions related to hospitalization rates and recovery times.
