UPDATE:
The Bell County Public Health District just confirmed that the person who died in Bell County was a Temple woman in her 80s.
----
Earlier story
---
Bell County reported its first COVID-19-related death on Thursday as the number of infections increased by one to 20.
The person who died was a woman, according to the Bell County Public Health District. No additional details were released.
The newest infection was a Killeen woman in her 50s.
Local health officials have confirmed there is community spread in Bell County. However, they are not detailing how Bell County residents have contracted the virus.
