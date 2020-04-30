The Killeen ISD top graduate congratulation train made its way all over town to wish well the valedictorians and salutatorians from its five high schools.
All five principals made personal stops at the homes of their top two graduates last week, where they planted signs heralding their high accomplishments and gave heartfelt congratulations.
All agreed it wasn’t enough, yet all were thrilled to do what they could, keeping the proper distance during a year when the usual celebrations must be limited to virtual ceremonies because of COVID-19.
“It would be our choice to do this with 2,600 of your peers,” said Jorge Soldevila, first to salutatorian Kayla Davis in front of her house and then to valedictorian Esha Bhakta in front of her house.
Each principal picked up the signs, provided by a local commercial photographer and made the deliveries. One brought their spouse. Another brought their own children. One brought her dog.
At each home, the simple delivery brought out a parent or two or a sibling or several family members to join the party.
While the congratulatory sign-plantings were mostly surprises, some of the honorees took the time to put on different clothing for their unexpected guests. One put on her recently acquired cap and gown.
“This is really nice,” said Killeen High valedictorian Brandon Fox. “Thanks for doing this.”
“This means a lot,” said Holly Landez, with her daughter Julianna Landez, Shoemaker valedictorian.
Early College High School Principal Kathleen Burke provided balloons and large signs for valedictorian Andrea Cavanagh and salutatorian Madelynn Spear. A few school staff members drove by and offered congratulations. This year marks the school’s second graduating class.
“The kids worked hard,” said Soldevila. “They need to know they are not alone. We’re extremely proud and they need to be reminded.”
One of the top graduates, Bhakta, said the past year and especially the past few months have taught her and her friends much about adapting to unexpected circumstances. “We miss each other,” she said, “but we’re getting through it.”
This year’s top two graduates from each high school include the following:
Harker Heights High School valedictorian Esha Bhakta and salutatorian Kayla Davis.
Ellison High School valedictorian Patrick Quinn and salutatorian Kristine Anderson.
Early College High School valedictorian Andrea Cavanagh and salutatorian Madelynn Spear.
Shoemaker High School valedictorian Julianna Landez and salutatorian Kevin Arellano.
Killeen High School valedictorian Brandon Fox and salutatorian Rachel Canon.
The top graduates will all deliver speeches in the planned virtual commencement ceremonies to be streamed on KISD-TV Channel 17 and on the district’s website according to the already-announced schedule.
This space will also include stories based on interviews with each of the 10 top graduates leading up to the commencement ceremonies in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.