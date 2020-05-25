Due to the pandemic and practicing social distancing, Texas Land Commissioner and Chairman of the Veterans Land Board George P. Bush hosted a virtual Memorial Day ceremony in honor of military men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.
The ceremony featured retired Adm. William McRaven as the keynote speaker and remarks by Bush.
The virtual event, featuring a wreath-laying ceremony and a performance of taps, was conducted over live stream from the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. The board made an announcement of the virtual event via its Facebook page on May 18.
“Memorial Day is a day to think about how we can honor our Veterans through more than words but with action and service day after day,” Bush said through a news release.
You can view the event at: https://bit.ly/VLBevent
