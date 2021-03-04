The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center resumed COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday for people whose second dose was due in February, but one veteran said he was recently turned away from receiving his scheduled second dose.
“I took the first shot on the 8th of February,” James Anderson, of Killeen, told the Herald Wednesday. “I was supposed to take the second one on the 1st of March. I went on the 1st of March and there was no vaccine.”
Now, Anderson said, he wonders if too much time will pass between his first and second shots, if he doesn’t get it soon.
“I don’t understand it,” he said. “I’m not blaming Fort Hood about it, but my question now is how long is it safe for me to wait? Not that I have the choice.”
Darnall spokeswoman Mikaela Cade said Wednesday that people can receive their second dose more than a month after their first dose.
“Per the CDC, the preferred interval is 21 days, however, if delays are unavoidable the second dose can be received up to 42 days after the initial dose,” Cade said.
Right now, Fort Hood is only offering second dose vaccines, by appointment, to those patients who were due their second dose in February and did not receive it.
“We are administering the vaccine to beneficiaries who were eligible to receive their second dose in February and will move forward to ensure that beneficiaries impacted by the delayed shipment will get their second dose as soon as possible,” she said.
Fort Hood received a shipment of second dose vaccines on Monday, Cade confirmed Wednesday.
“As a result of the shipment we were able to resume second dose vaccinations March 3,” she said. “We will continue to announce vaccine availability and distribute according to the DOD Phased Distribution Plan.”
Beneficiaries who were due a second dose in February can call the central appointment line at 254-288-8888 to schedule an appointment. Beneficiaries with second doses due March 1 through March 5, will be delayed, according to a Fort Hood press release.
Beneficiaries who will reach the 21-day interval for their second dose March 1 through March 5 will receive an automated call with instructions on scheduling a new appointment.
Vaccinations will take place at Abrams Gym, building 23001, located on 62nd Street and Support Avenue. The vaccination site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The site is closed on weekends and federal holidays. Beneficiaries must bring a valid Department of Defense identification card to their scheduled appointment.
First dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments will resume at a later date.
For additional updates refer to the Darnall website at darnall.tricare.mil and social media sites.
Several veterans and their families have been calling and complaining to the Herald over the past week about how Fort Hood has handled the vaccine distribution.
“The Vaccine Distribution System at Fort Hood is so broken,” Phillip Bownman, a disabled combat veteran from Harker Heights, said last week. “There are 70 and 80 year old people who cannot make an appointment or able to stand in line to receive the vaccine, while healthy 16 year olds are able to easily get vaccinated.”
Darnall did not respond to his comments.
Bowman said he went to the Fort Hood gym Feb. 12 after he called Darnall and was told he should be eligible because he has a Department of Defense ID card. Since then, however, Darnall has started an “appointment only” system for doling out the vaccines.
