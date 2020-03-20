Area veterans’ organizations responded quickly to last week’s executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott that closes bars and restaurant dining rooms for at least the next two weeks, but emergency and other assistance from those groups is still available.
Popular socializing spots for Killeen-area military veterans are now off-limits, with bars across the state ordered shut down, restaurant operations limited to drive-through, pick-up and delivery, and gatherings of 10 or more people now prohibited.
Many, such as Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9191 on Zephyr Road, are offering other help.
“As of right now, we’re all on shutdown mode,” said canteen manager Felicia Alves. “However, we’re just a phone call away if someone needs us. As far as us gathering together and being inside the post, we’re no longer able to do that, but we’re here for any veterans who are trying to reach out, or who need help.”
Alves said the 1,200-member post has been collecting donations of water, toilet paper, and other supplies, and personnel are prepared to provide help for any veterans who request it.
“We’re pretty much just playing everything by ear; just on standby,” she said. “If someone needs help, all they need to do is call (254-690-7575). There should be someone in and out of the building during the day.”
At VFW Post 8577 in Copperas Cove, manager Amber White said the facility will be officially closed beginning midnight Friday, until further notice. Cleaning and disinfecting efforts have been ongoing, three times a day, White said, and similar to the Killeen VFW, volunteers will remain on-call to help any veterans in need. The phone number is 254-547-1516.
The story was much the same in Lampasas, where Daniel Swanson, commander of VFW Post 8539, said the canteen is now closed, but offices will remain open to provide both routine and special assistance to any and all area veterans. “We’re going to do what we need to do to protect our members,” Swanson said. “Personally, I think it (the governor’s order) might be a little premature, but safety comes first, so we’re going to do what we need to do.
“All a veteran needs to do is call us (512-564-1941), and we’ll get them whatever help they need.”
Over at Copperas Cove-based Star Group – Veterans Helping Veterans, offices are closed and all outreach programs postponed at least until after officials meet the last Friday this month to discuss and plan the future.
“The building is closed, and we’re not participating together as a group,” executive director Sheila Timmons said last week. “So many of our (275) members are disabled veterans, and a majority of them are 55 to 65 years old, so we have to be very careful not to subject them to anything. Some of them are still going to different things, but most activities in the Killeen-Copperas Cove area have been cancelled anyway.
“So we’re not doing anything right now, but they all already know to reach out to leadership if they need anything.”
Star Group was recently named Non-profit of the Year by the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce. The award was for “demonstrating exceptional leadership, sound management practices, and outstanding service” to the local community. Last year, the group hosted or participated in such events as an Independence Day picnic, Relay for Life and Race for the Cure, Stuff the Bus school supply campaign, Free Annual Health Fair, Gospel Explosion, Veterans Day golf tournament, Thanksgiving basket giveaway, and Christmas Helper.
“We just finished our ice creams social, where we go to the VA hospital, and I’m glad we got that done,” Timmons explained. “We also went to Stoney Brook (assisted living center) – we give them ice cream socials every quarter. We do so many things, and we’re just praying we can continue everything soon.
“We were really active in the Relay for Life, and we’ve decided to wait and see on that. Most of the things are getting cancelled. I think it’s more (a result of) the unknown … and we may be being too cautious, but I’d rather be too cautious, than not quite cautious enough.”
Contact information:
VFW Post 9191 in Killeen: 254-690-7575
VFW Post 8577 in Copperas Cove: 254-547-1516.
VFW Post 8539 in Lampasas: 512-564-1941
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.