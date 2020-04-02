While everyone is doing their part and practicing social distancing, it can become lonely, boring or even frustrating being stuck inside all day without life’s daily occupations to keep you or your family engaged. Luckily, there are a lot of creative ways to keep an active mind and body from a safe distance online, while still being a responsible citizen.
For Kids
The Harker Heights Public Library livestreams a variety of children’s programs, story times, and more on its Facebook page throughout the week at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspr/. If you aren’t available during the livestream, the video will remain on the library’s Facebook page for later review.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times every week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/. The library also shares family-friendly activities, as well as information on how to obtain a virtual library card and other resources.
Videos of children’s stories read by famous actors are available to stream at www.storylineonline.net. Check out “Harry the Dirty Dog” read by Betty White, “The Empty Pot” read by Rami Malek, or “The Hula-Hoopin’ Queen” read by Oprah Winfrey to get started.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown is hosting virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/
Music
Austin-based DJ Mel hosts a livestream Living Room Dance Party from 6 to 10 p.m. every Saturday on his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120/. Tune in for the entirety, or just drop in for a few minutes, for a live DJ set from the comfort of your living room.
New episodes of Live from Indy Terrace presented by the Austin Opera premieres at 3 p.m. every Friday on Austin Opera’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/AustinOpera/. Or catch the recording at a later time at www.austinopera.org. Each week will feature a different artist.
Previously-taped recordings of Austin City Limits Live from the Moody Theater are available online at www.pbs.org/show/austin-city-limits/. Performances by popular artists like Billie Eilish, Vampire Weekend, Willie Nelson, Gary Clark Jr., Kacey Musgraves and more are available to stream now.
Many of your favorite music artists are livestreaming small performances from their homes on Facebook, Instagram, or other social media platforms. If you miss one, previously recorded videos are usually still available on their timeline, you may just have to scroll to find it.
Movies
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, is still open and showing double features. Admission is $10 per car load. Next week’s double feature, each night from April 3 to 8, will be Disney Pixar’s “Onward” at 8 p.m. and “Bloodshot” at 9:30 p.m. The drive-in theater has concessions available. Visitors must observe social distancing guidelines at all times.
Alamo Drafthouse is offering virtual movie tickets, which includes temporary streaming access to the film of your choice. Special, themed events like Terror Tuesday and Weird Wednesday include a different film each week. Prices range from $7.75 to $12 depending on the film. Go to www.drafthouse.com/alamo-at-home for a full list of available films.
Museums and Exhibits
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum in Waco hosts a virtual Story Time with Audrey at 10:30 a.m. every Friday on the museum’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/txrangermuseum/. The museum also has free resources for students learning from home, like 10-minute lesson plans, activity sheets, and more at www.texasranger.org.
Take a virtual tour of over 3,470 museums and world heritage sites around the world by going to https://artsandculture.google.com/
With 360-degree views of world-famous paintings, sculptures, architecture and much more, it will almost make you feel as if you are anywhere in the world, without leaving the comfort of your home.
The Bell County Museum offers at-home learning materials for free at www.bellcountymuseum.org/p/education/at-home-learning. Lessons focus on history, science, crafts, and more.
The Dallas World Aquarium offers livestreams of its Large Freshwater River Exhibit to view manatees and more, as well as its Cenote Exhibit, where sharks can be spotted. Go to www.dwazoo.com/animal-cams/ to view the livestream.
