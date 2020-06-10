Summer courses in the Killeen Independent School district began Monday, and the landscape has undergone some major changes due to the ongoing threat of the new coronavirus.
Perhaps the largest change to summer school this year is the advent of all-digital classes, a measure implemented by the district to help keep students and staff safe from the potential spread of the coronavirus.
“Killeen ISD offered Summer School for credit recovery in two different formats,” district spokeswoman Taina Maya said. “Elementary students are receiving personalized printed packets and Secondary (Middle & High) students are all virtual.”
Elementary school students pick up a packet each Monday that contains the lesson plan for the week, and teachers are maintaining daily contact with the students with the lessons and to provide feedback.
Secondary students are continuing to use the platforms they were already accustomed to using when the school district shutdown in the spring. Secondary students are using Edgenuity for core classes and Schoology for electives. Both are secondary online platforms available to the students.
“Elementary teacher ratios were maxed at 10:1 but the average ratio is 6:1,” Maya said. “At the Secondary Level, students are using the Edgenuity and Schoology platforms. The ratio is 45:1 at the middle school level and 90:1 at the high school level.”
Maya said that, while the move to a fully-digital summer program is not ideal, it still allows for staff to communicated with and provide instructions to students with no delay.
“Our goal is to provide continuous educational opportunities for students,” Maya said. “All Killeen ISD students can participate in a variety of additional programs online, through our Optional Learning section of the Summer Continued Learning Center.”
Since the virtual programs began on Monday, Maya said there have been problems reported as a result of the move to fully-virtual education, but the district is continuing to monitor its platforms for technical issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.