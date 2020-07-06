Editor’s Note: From April 3 - June 15, the Herald ran a series of at-home profiles on locals who spent a lot of time sheltering at home or worked during the coronavirus pandemic. This is a follow-up on one of those residents we spoke with during the series.
HARKER HEIGHTS – When the COVID-19 pandemic closed her hair salon back in the spring, Arri Price relied on her new job selling real estate to pay the bills, and looked forward to the day she could welcome customers back to Madame MUA hair and make-up studio.
Unfortunately, the business she owned since 2004 never fully recovered from that initial temporary shutdown, and a few weeks after re-opening, she decided to close the doors permanently effective July 1.
“It was a very hard decision,” the 36-year-old mother of two said last week. “I love my clients – I know their kids, aunts, uncles, grandparents, the whole family.
“One thing COVID brought to light for me is that type of business, in times of any type of strain, is not going to sustain itself. If I hadn’t had real estate, I wouldn’t have been able to feed my family. I probably would have lasted about six weeks.”
Now living in Harker Heights, Price came to Central Texas in 1996 with her parents, who were both serving in the military. She graduated four years later from Copperas Cove High School, took off to attend college at Georgia Southern University, got married to a soldier, moved to Germany, and returned to central Texas in 2014.
She has a teenage son and toddler daughter, and her parents live right up the road, although their home sits just inside the city limits of Killeen. She and the kids visit grandma and grandpa often, and Price says realizing the importance of family is one thing she sees as a positive lesson to come out of the ongoing pandemic.
“I think one thing this has shown people is how valuable family really is,” Price said. “I have never spent this much time with my children, and I’ve found out things about my 15-year-old that I never knew. I think COVID has forced everybody to take a breather, and allowed people to get closer than ever before.”
Price started working last September as a realtor with Copperas Cove-based The Real Estate Home Team, and says she was hoping to continue selling houses and styling hair, but she decided to concentrate on what she determined to be a more stable career.
“I was trying to save both businesses – selling houses, and catering to my (hair salon) clients,” she said. “What it came down to was … when I initially became a realtor, I wanted to make some money on the side. Instead, it ended up turning into a full-fledged career that sustained me better than hair.
“I just said, ‘You know what, I make way more money doing real estate – stable money.’ And with everything that is going on, all these businesses closing down, that is what I decided is best for me and my family.
“I still get to cater to people, giving them my time, energy and resources, making them happy, and bringing joy into their lives. So, in that way, I haven’t lost anything. And being a cosmetologist actually helped me to be a better realtor.
“When I first started doing hair … a lot of us do hair because it’s fast money. It’s a hustle. So, when you’re making that money, you don’t have to save anything, because you know more is coming. When COVID came along, it impacted a lot of people. Even if you had a few thousand saved, that was only going to last you so long.
“The cases are still spiking; they still don’t have a vaccine; there is no for-sure help with the situation. It’s just too dangerous to keep doing business. And also, people are not coming back to the shop as much as they were before. I used to be booked crazy, but everybody is still kind of scared. They’re scared about getting sick, and I think they’re also scared of spending their money.”
