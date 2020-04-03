Officials with the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center on Fort Hood have announced visitor restrictions to the hospital.
All nonessential visitors are restricted from entering the hospital, according to Mikaela Cade, the hospital’s chief of public affairs.
Cade noted that the hospital is making three exceptions.
One visitor between the ages of 16 and 60 is allowed for patients younger than 18 years old, labor and delivery patients and end-of-life patients, Cade said.
“Restricting visitors is one of several measures employed to protect the health and safety of our patients and staff from potential exposure to COVID-19,” Cade said via email.
The policy was signed into effect March 31.
Other hospitals
Other hospitals have implemented similar measures.
Baylor Scott & White issued restrictions for all hospitals, including Temple, as of March 23.
Exceptions will be made for laboring and post-partum patients, patients with disabilities or impairments or who are elderly, patients in the neonatal ICU and pediatric units, patients requiring surgery or other medical procedures, and patients requiring end-of-life care, according to a news release.
Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights is no longer allowing visitors to the hospital, as of March 20. The exceptions are one visitor 16 years or older for labor and delivery/births and end-of-life care, according to hospital spokeswoman Lucy Taylor.
AdventHealth in Killeen has suspended visitations, as of March 24. One visitor is allowed for labor and delivery patients and end-of-life patients. Those requiring caregivers or someone to speak on their behalf may have one visitor on a case by case basis, according to hospital spokeswoman Erin Riley.
(1) comment
You forgot the part where Fort Hood is making the father leave when the mother and baby move out of labor and delivery. Baby is born, father kicked out, don't come back until mother and baby leave. As a matter of fact, don't see them in person until nurse takes them outside after discharge. Oh, but they did say to communicate via cell phone to "bond" with your newborn.
