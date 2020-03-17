The Vive Les Arts Theatre of Killeen is postponing its season after the Center for Disease Control issued a warning against gatherings of more than ten people.
Jami Salter, the theater’s executive director, said the decision was “difficult … but safety for our patrons and benefactors must come first.”
“VLA has made the tough decision to postpone our season. Due to licensing agreements with the companies who hold the rights to our plays we cannot yet announce firm dates,” Salter said in the release. “We have been greatly impacted by this decision. We rely heavily on ticket sales and without the support of our community we, like many others, are struggling.”
A chance to support VLA is through “The Show That Never Was!,” an initiative that will raise funds by purchasing tickets to its imaginary play.
Anyone who purchases a ticket purchase will receive a playbill with their name listed as a performer. VLA will also share the news via its social media platforms. There is also a chance to be featured on its website.
“This fantasy production exists only in our minds,” Salter said in her release.
VLA is also selling ad space to advertise a local business, give birthday wishes, or reach out to someone across town.
“Since you cannot show the world your creativity from our stage at this time, make your own piece of a theatre. We are all wishing you well. We miss our patrons and benefactors. It’s lonely here at the theatre without you! We look forward to a spectacular return with you in our seats,” Salter said.
For more information email execdirector@vlakilleen.org or call 254-526-9090.
