A Killeen resident who has helped dozens of senior citizens get registered for COVID-19 vaccines said Wednesday the Bell County Health Department needs to make the online process more “user friendly.”
For the past two months, Shirley Booker, 73, of Killeen, and other volunteers of Pershing Park Baptist Church in Killeen, have been assisting senior citizens and computer illiterate residents navigate the online vaccination websites needed to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines. Booker estimates they have helped over 100 seniors get registered since January.
“There is definitely a need out there for others to step in and assist those who are not familiar with the (online vaccination) system,” Booker said Wednesday. “The elder people, a lot of them don’t have computers, and they’re not computer literate, and you have to go on the internet in order to sign up for a shot. So, that’s what we’ve been doing.”
Booker said the Bell County Health Department’s newest website is “quite confusing,” because the department’s old vaccine website is still listed on the county’s online list of vaccination outlets.
“They changed their website, but they did not change their site that they’re advertising for people to go to and make an appointment,” she said.
This week Bell County launched a new vaccination scheduling website: BellCountyTX.com/2Dose. The county’s previous vaccination website was: www.bellcountytx.com/vax-killeen.
James Stafford, Bell County spokesman, said Wednesday that the old website will remain posted online for one more week to allow people to pick up any appointments that may come available due to cancellations.
“After this week, that vax-Killeen address will go away,” Stafford said. “In terms of the new site, there are still plenty of appointments available. I ran a report this morning, and we still had hundreds of appointments available on 3/26 and on each scheduled day after that.”
Stafford said he would reach out to Booker Wednesday to see if he could be of assistance.
“I have spoken to a few people who, when they first loaded the BellCountyTX.com/2Dose address, were still seeing the old Outlook calendar instead of the new page, which loads as a questionnaire,” Stafford said. “If she is still seeing the old page, she may need to refresh her browser, open an incognito tab, or use a different web browser.”
At this time, the county does not have a dedicated phone bank for people to call should they need assistance with registering for the vaccine online.
Booker said something needs to change to streamline the process for residents.
“They need to make it more user friendly, it’s not friendly enough,” Booker said. “It’s just not friendly enough. If they’re going to change something, they need to be more visible with what they’re changing. The public doesn’t know what they’re doing.”
At the end of the day, Booker said she just wants everyone to get vaccinated.
“I can hardly express the importance of getting vaccinated,” she said. “I think that shot is hope. It is making a difference between life and death. I know people who lost their lives from COVID-19, so many, too many. Getting the shot is only giving you hope, something to benefit you, to give you more fight, to give you something to defend against this killer that has taken so many lives.”
The Bell County Health Department has administered 28,046 first-dose vaccinations and 20,104 second-dose vaccinations since the vaccine first became available in January.
To register for a COVID-19 vaccine through the Bell County Health Department visit BellCountyTx.com/2dose or us1.quickscreen.health/bell-county-vaccination#/screening.
