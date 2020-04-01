Waco Independent School District is mourning the loss of G.W. Carver Middle School Principal Phillip Perry.
Perry had been diagnosed with the coronavirus, COVID-19, according to multiple news reports.
"Mr. Perry has been a role model to countless students in our district and in his neighborhood," the district said on its Facebook page.
The district said Perry provided guidance and encouragement to students. In is free time, he also umpired baseball and refereed basketball, the post said.
