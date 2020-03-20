Locally, fitness centers including Gold’s Gym, Crunch Fitness, Planet Fitness are closing their doors for an undisclosed amount of time. This is following Bell County and Killeen issuing a declaration of disaster this week. Both Bell County and Killeen issued its declarations March 18.
In the declaration, indoor recreational facilities — which includes gym and health clubs — are prohibited from any social gatherings.
Getting in a workout and staying healthy while stuck at home can be difficult but not impossible. Many places are offering live-streamed and recorded digital classes anywhere, anytime — whether you are a member or not.
CRUNCH FITNESS:
Since 10 p.m. March 18, the 1101 South Fort Hood St. location closed its doors until further notice. For the time being, it is offering free streaming classes to only Crunch Members at crunchlive.com.
PLANET FITNESS:
Planet Fitness temporarily closed March 18. According to its Facebook page, anyone who was recently billed for their monthly dues will be credited payment for closed days on the next monthly bill upon reopening. The company is also introducing ‘United We Move’ via Facebook Live with 20-minute workout for members and nonmembers. Visit www.facebook.com/Planet.Fitness.Killeen.TX.
ANYTIME FITNESS:
The 2802 W. Stan Schlueter Loop location announced its decision to temporarily close its doors on March 19. The corporate office is offering free at-home training sessions for anyone through its Facebook page: www.facebook.com/anytimefitness. Tune in weekdays at 8:30 a.m. CST for new live workouts. There are also curated workout playlists on the new Anytime Fitness Spotify account.
GOLD’S GYM:
After President Donald Trump issued his nationwide declaration on March 13, the popular gym announced its decision to temporarily close all U.S. company-owned locations through March 31. It is offering online classes and workout plans through its Stronger Everywhere app and website goldsgym.com/anywhere.
If your place of business is offering online training sessions or other fitness alternatives email news@kdhnews.com with the subject line Alternative Fitness.
