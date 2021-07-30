One local Killeen nurse practitioner is painting a dismal picture for those who are unvaccinated from the coronavirus.
“As contagious as delta (variant) is, it’s going to burn through like a wildfire among the unvaccinated,” said Dean Robert, a nurse practitioner at Elms Creek Family Clinic in Killeen and a staff nurse in the emergency room at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights.
“It’s more severe. It’s more contagious. And the predictions are the next four to six weeks we’re supposed to peak even more,” Robert said in a phone interview Friday. “With no mask mandates ... we are in so much trouble.”
Speaking about what he has witnessed in the emergency room at Seton, Robert said nurses have been unable to keep up with new patients, and the emergency room stays full and backs up throughout the day.
Area hospitals have declined to say how many beds are available, but did say they are under “stress” since COVID-19 cases began to surge earlier this month.
Robert said that prior to the coronavirus pandemic, emergency room trends were somewhat predictable — building throughout the day, leveling off at night and clearing everyone out overnight.
Robert said data indicates that what he calls “classic COVID” had a 25% hospitalization rate, while the delta variant has a 50% hospitalization rate, which is in line with what he has witnessed.
On July 27, the Texas Tribune highlighted the rise in hospitalizations in Bell County.
“In the Temple/Killeen region nearby, about 3% of hospitalizations in the area were COVID patients on July 1. By July 27, that had jumped to nearly 14%,” the Texas Tribune reported this week.
The news outlet also reported that Bell County was in the bottom third of all 254 counties in residents who have gotten at least one vaccine shot.
As of Thursday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, 40.03% of Bell County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while 33.68% are fully vaccinated. In Coryell County, those numbers are 36.91% for one dose and 31.63% who are fully vaccinated. In Lampasas County, 43% of residents have received at least one dose, and 36.44% being fully vaccinated.
Statewide, 61.55% of residents have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. A total of 52.55% are fully vaccinated.
All three local counties have seen a less than 10% increase in all categories since the last time the Herald reported them — May 28.
The highest increase came from Coryell County, which has seen a 9.43% increase in those who are fully vaccinated — up from 22.2% on May 28.
The smallest increase has come from Lampasas County, which has seen 6.22% more residents get at least one dose of the vaccine — up from 36.78% on May 28.
Robert credited the vaccine to helping alleviate the effects of the new wave of cases.
“If we didn’t have the vaccines right now, we’d be at such an unbelievable crisis unlike anything in our country’s history,” he said.
Robert’s message for those who are leery about getting the vaccine is a simple one: “Trust us.”
“The other thing I try to remind people of is: if they’re leery of the vaccine, which we’re recommending, but when they’re sick they’re going to come to us to get treatment,” Robert said. “So, you trust us to take care of you when you’re sick, shouldn’t you also trust us to take care of you before you’re sick?”
The vaccine is being offered for free at many local providers, including H-E-B, Walgreens, CVS and local pharmacies, such as Medical Arts Pharmacy in Copperas Cove.
The pharmacist at Medical Arts Pharmacy was not immediately available to speak on whether there has been an uptick in those interested in getting the vaccine.
A spokesperson for CVSHealth indicated it has not been an uptick in vaccinations in the area.
“Our COVID-19 vaccination rate has been holding steady, and we continue to be able to meet the demand,” said Monica Prinzing.
H-E-B officials said early Saturday morning that all local stores have seen a "dramatic increase" of people receiving a vaccine in the past two weeks.
Chelsea Thompson, the district spokeswoman for H-E-B, said the stores are giving vaccines "roughly equivalent" to the number when the vaccines were first offered.
Paul Kitchens, a registered pharmacist and the H-E-B pharmacy director of the North West Food Drug Division, said the vaccine interest has been cyclical.
“The interest in the vaccine has run in cycles- first when only health care providers were eligible, then when seniors and health compromised were added, then teachers, then general public and then children down to 12 year olds," Kitchens said via email. "The current volume of shots equals the peak rates during each of the previous cycles."
H-E-B currently offers the Pfizer vaccine, which has been approved for emergency use in anyone 12 or older, as well as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is for adults 18 and older.
To schedule a time to get the vaccine, go to https://vaccine.heb.com/.
Walk-ins are also offered from 9 a.m. until close.
Interim Bell County Public Health District Director Nikki Morrow said that from her perspective, interest in the vaccine has grown.
“The Health District is seeing more interest in getting the vaccine, especially as cases continue to climb. The start of the school year and flu season are also encouraging more families to consider getting vaccinated,” Morrow said via email Friday. “The rise in cases is overwhelming those who are unvaccinated. Getting the vaccine helps prevent severe illness, hospitalization, reduces risk of death and helps to control the spread of Covid-19.”
Killeen Independent School District has teamed up with Baylor Scott & White to offer the second dose of the vaccine Aug. 3, 4 and 5 at the former Nolan Middle School, 505 Jasper Road, Killeen. The hours are noon to 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 and 4, and from 1 to 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 5.
To view upcoming vaccine events in the district and instructions, go to https://www.killeenisd.org/covid19_vaccine.
To ResistTyranny: Can you provide a link (not hearsay) regarding your claims that the PCR test cannot distinguish between flu and covid? I know that the PCR test is flawed, but I don't believe it mistakes the flu for covid. The flu is NOT a coronavirus.
My question to the nurse practitioner that the story is centered on: Did you actually question each patient to find out if they were vaccinated? No, I don't think so, because patient privacy laws (HIPPA) prevent you from knowing that information. I think your comments are just your opinion, not actual facts. I'm sick and tired of all the media claiming it's the fault of the unvaccinated when they don't really know. Do vaccinated people really have fewer symptoms? This is all manufactured BS from big pharma and the Biden government. The latest report from the CDC (and surprisingly they didn't try to hide it) about a super spreader event in Massachusetts revealed that most of the infected were actually fully vaccinated and got just as sick as those who weren't.
RIDDLE ME THIS:
If the tests work-Why all the false positives?
If the masks work-Why the 6 feet?
If all 3 work-Why the mandated lockdowns?
If all 4 work-Why the vaccine?
If the vaccine is safe-Why the no liability clause for Big Pharma?
So the covid-19 test, PCR, has failed its FDA evaluation 🤔
It does not distinguish between the flu, or covid-19 🤔
Actual scientist who set parameters stated "anything over 18 cycles is not worthy of notation"🤔
This same test must not be used after December 2021 🤔🤯
Yet you are being threatened with unemployment, restrictive movement, based upon these test results 🤔
Most tests in this country, were run well over 30 plus cycles, low end estimate on my part 🤔
The Biden administration is why large numbers of Covid positive illegal immigrants are being allow in and distributed throughout the country. Biden is an enemy of America and is destroying this nation
Can someone point me to an article which explains the "delta test" they are using which discerns between "mutations" of Covid? Because until now, their test couldn't tell the difference between Covid and the flu.
Thanks.
Rothschild's Israel is the first country to now push for the THIRD Pfizer COVID Jab for people over 60. Get it? They're getting rid of the "useless eaters". The old people no longer useful for the workforce...they just cost taxpayers to care for them and they eat up all the food!!! We just can't have THAT now can we?
Remember Rothschild's boy, Henry Kissinger? He's very clear on what these vaccines are for. Notice he says they need to control the SHEEPS minds to control the herd.
Who are the SHEEP he speaks of? They're the ones getting the Jab WILLINGLY, even though they know it's EXPERIMENTAL. They're even lining up their CHILDREN for it!
This may sound harsh...but maybe it's a good thing the SHEEP are lining up for the Jab, since it's believed they're the ones that will control the herd. They can't control the herd if they're DEAD and the death toll is rising rapidly from those younger than 60. The SHEEP are self-culling.
No nurse so called "expert I will NOT trust you. I hope you are prepared for the Nuremberg trials 2.0 because "experts" like you will be included in them for trying to kill people.
FDA Accidentally Reveals List of Covid Vaccine Side Effects, Including Myocarditis, Autoimmune Disease & Death.
I will NOT be getting the CLOT SHOT, I will NOT wear a face diaper.
In another big setback for the nation’s efforts to stamp out the coronavirus, scientists who studied a big COVID-19 outbreak in Massachusetts concluded that vaccinated people who got so-called breakthrough infections carried about the same amount of the coronavirus as those who did not get the shots
Study: Vaccinated people can carry as much virus as othersBy LINDSEY TANNER, MIKE STOBBE and PHILIP MARCELOAssociated PressThe Associated Press
In another dispiriting setback for the nation’s efforts to stamp out the coronavirus, scientists who studied a big COVID-19 outbreak in Massachusetts concluded that vaccinated people who got so-called breakthrough infections carried about the same amount of the coronavirus as those who did not get the shots.
The "Delta" Variant has arrived just in time to justify more lockdowns, which will will arrive just in time to stop schools from opening, which arrives just in time for your business reopening, which arrives just in time to bankrupt you.
And that is the Great Reset
CDC just admitted their "test" can't tell the difference between "Covid" and the regular flu but now they can tell if you have the "delta" variant" SUCH BS
You can't always believe what you read on social media, especially when it comes to medical information amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A May 2021 Instagram post went viral claiming that a user's family was denied a life insurance benefit because the deceased had gotten the "experimental" COVID-19 vaccine. But the vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have all received emergency use authorizations. The post has been flagged as a false claim, and it shows no supporting evidence.
In fact, life insurers cannot deny a death benefit because the deceased is vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI). "The fact is that life insurers do not consider whether or not a policyholder has received a COVID vaccine when deciding whether to pay a claim. Life insurance policy contracts are very clear on how policies work, and what cause, if any, might lead to the denial of a benefit. A vaccine for COVID-19 is not one of them," Paul Graham, ACLI senior vice president said.
People who are hesitant to get vaccinated because they don't want to lose insurance benefits can rest assured that the COVID-19 vaccine won't have an effect on death benefit payouts.
Exactly my thoughts on this which nobody is reporting. Camela don't wanna go there because she'd test positive and that would put the spotlight on this thought
If you get vaccinated you can still get covid and spread covid. Covid has a 99.7% survival rate. The vaccine is experimental and is not FDA approved, so if someone dies the big pharma is not liable and the life insurance company will not pay
for a vaccine death.
It doesn't help matters that thousands of illegal people from all around the world are pouring through our southern border and our Govt is busing untested illegals and dropping them off in cities all around our country. Nobody crossing the border is tested and even when they are obviously infected they are dropped off in communities that don't even know about it.
