Coronavirus restrictions have wreaked havoc on local businesses, but one local business owner who has had to delay her dream is looking forward to her grand opening next month.
The owner of Temaja’s Bridal and Formal in Killeen was getting ready to swing open her doors, with an inventory of gorgeous gowns and other formal wear, but then COVID-19 changed everything.
“As a new bridal salon, we were not able to open at all because we were considered a non-essential business,” said Joan Johnson, owner of Temaja’s Bridal and Formal.
“I was in the bridal industry for over 25 years, so this is something I love to do and prayed one day to have my own bridal salon.”
The grand opening now is set for May 9 at 10 a.m., but some restrictions will be in place.
“We’re going to keep maintaining social distancing and making appointments,” she said.
Not being able to open as scheduled has affected Johnson.
“It’s stressful to not have income coming in while knowing that I still have bills to pay is always in the back of my mind,” she said.
In the meantime, Johnson has been looking on the bright side.
“We have to take everything as it comes,” she said. “I’m catching up on paperwork, cleaning and finding new ideas to make our business better.”
Johnson said that she would tell brides to try not to get nervous.
“You’re already going through so much — to plan a wedding and wanting everything to be perfect,” she said.
“It’s our job to help you find your dream gown and to help the process go smoothly.”
She also said not to rush.
“When searching for your wedding gown, allow yourself at least 10 to 12 months if you have it,” Johnson said.
“That will give you time to order your gown, which can take up to six months to come in, and then another six weeks for alterations and pressing.
“The rest of the time, just focus on those last-minute details to make your dream wedding come true.”
Temaja’s Bridal and Formal is at 5504 Bunny Trail in Killeen.
To make an appointment, call 254-432-7795 or email temajasbridalandformal@gmail.com.
