The board meeting of the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 in Killeen that was scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled and will not be rescheduled before the district’s April meeting, according to Ricky Garrett, the district’s general manager.
Two of the items on the agenda for the March meeting were construction bids that totalled around $80,000.
The next meeting will be at 9 a.m. on April 22 in the district’s conference room, 201 S. 38th Street, in Killeen.
