As school is around a month away, teachers around the state are concerned about returning to the classroom amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It is still largely unknown what local school districts will do in the fall.
Rick Beaule is the president of the Killeen Educators Association and he provided comments on whether the Killeen Independent School District should return to school via email on Friday.
“It is entirely appropriate to want to return to in-person learning. What bothers educators most about the proposed return to that in-person learning, even those who may want to go back to the way it was, is the complete lack of consideration of the health of the students and staff being shown by the governor and TEA. They’ve given districts no contingency plans, little support or equipment, and no extra funding to cover desperately needed safety upgrades,” Beaule said. “Returning to schools should happen, but only when they can do so safely, with robust infrastructures designed to limit the exposure and spread of COVID-19, and contingency plans that can be instantly activated to swiftly blunt outbreaks when they occur. Otherwise the district and community is being placed at needless risk.”
The Austin American Statesman talked with teachers in Austin and they shared their thoughts on returning to school.
Ken Zarifis, the president of the Austin school district’s employees union, Education Austin, spoke in the article.
“We don’t want someone dead. We don’t want someone sick. We can only teach people when they’re alive,” Zarifis said. “It seems simple to us that we wouldn’t put people in harm’s way.”
KISD released the results of its survey for the return of school in the fall on Thursday.
The district’s staff was asked a number of questions on education in the fall. One of the questions asked staff if and when they return, should they return as normal, with changes or online only?
The staff responded at a 54% rate for school to return with changes, 26% for it to return online only and 20% for school to return as normal.
The district’s board of trustees will be meeting for the first time in around a month on Tuesday. Also, the district plans to announce its plan for the fall on Wednesday.
The full results from the survey are available at https://www.killeenisd.org/survey_results.
