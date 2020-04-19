With COVID-19 case numbers rising throughout the world and locally, testing is a hot topic, and it was evident Saturday during a tele-town hall with leaders of the Texas NAACP on Zoom.
Shannon Jones III, former director of the Austin Health and Human Services Department, spoke about testing while discussing tips for those who have to work during this time.
“It is important that everyone gets tested,” he said Saturday.
Referencing statistics from the Texas Department of State Health Services, Jones said that testing has been performed on around 1% of the population of the state.
As of Saturday, the state had received results from 176,239 tests from private and public labs.
AREA HOSPITALS
With numbers being reported by Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties every day, it had been unclear who reports to who in regards to the numbers.
Four area hospitals explained the process of how a test is administered and the steps it takes once it leaves the hospital.
Lucy Taylor, spokeswoman for Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, said the test is a nasopharyngeal swab that is inserted into a person’s nostril and pushed through to the back of the throat.
Once a specimen is collected, the swab is immediately placed into a viral medium (plastic, screw cap tube), labeled with the patient’s name and medical record number and placed into a biohazard bag and frozen.
Seton Medical Center chose to have its coronavirus test specimens analyzed at a private lab in Austin, Taylor said.
The lab comes to the hospital every afternoon, including weekends, to collect the samples and transport them back to the lab.
Once at the lab in Austin, Taylor said, the samples are run through a specialized analyzer.
When a specimen tests positive, the lab reports the results back to the hospital and the county where the hospital is located, Taylor said.
At Seton Medical Center, an infection preventionist/epidemiologist reports the positive cases to Bell County, as well as the patient who was tested.
Flint Giddis, assistant director of the laboratory at AdventHealth Central Texas in Killeen said the hospital has in-house testing for patients at both AdventHealth Central Texas and AdventHealth Rollins Brook.
The drive-thru testing site at AdventHealth is able to administer 150 tests per day.
In addition, patients can receive testing through primary care clinics, such as the AdventHealth Family Medicine Clinic in Harker Heights or the AdventHealth Family Medicine Rural Clinics in Copperas Cove and Lampasas. The public can also receive COVID-19 testing without a clinical or hospital visit (testing only) at AdventHealth Central Texas.
Specimens at the AdventHealth emergency room or hospital are collected with the nasopharyngeal swab. At the drive-thru location and the clinics, the specimen is collected by the patient providing phlegm or sputum into a specimen cup, Giddis said.
The specimens are collected by specific lab personnel trained in the requirements for packaging and testing. Each specimen is labeled, bagged, then double bagged.
“All specimens are shipped together, each test in separate sealed bags,” Giddis said.
Specimens are shipped to the labs once a day, every day.
“We have a few different testing platforms. Some go to Baylor Scott and White, some are performed in our own laboratory using the Cepheid GeneXpert, and some go to outsourced labs,” Giddis said.
All patients are able to check their results on the AdventHealth App.
If a test is positive, which can be within 24 to 48 hours after the sample is received by the laboratory, the person will receive a phone call to tell them about the result.
“The results are also reported to the health department who will (also) contact the patient, as well to help support them and their family/close contacts,” Giddis said. “When surges or other unforeseen testing concerns are experienced, we may see variance in the turn-around from the labs who are performing the actual testing.”
At Coryell Health in Gatesville, tests are administered in a drive-thru format at the hospital’s clinic.
Specimens are collected with the nasopharyngeal swab or the sputum in a cup.
Hospital spokeswoman Carly Latham said specimens are collected by couriers who take them to various off-site labs.
“Locations vary as we try to partner with labs with the quickest turnaround times,” Latham said via email.
Prior to being picked up, specimens are labeled by a nurse, in front of the patient, with three patient identifiers.
The cup or tube is then placed in a biohazard specimen bag.
After administering a test, people are instructed immediately return home and self-quarantine. Medical personnel advise the patient to have others run errands for them, and during the time they await test results, the medical personnel call them to check on their health.
Upon return of the tests, medical personnel inform the patients of the results. Coryell Health reports all positive cases to the Department of State Health Services Region 7 office in Temple. Latham also sends all reports, including negative tests, to the state as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Since beginning testing on March 12, Coryell Health has administered more than 900 cases, according to Dr. Jeffrey Bates, chief medical officer of Coryell Health.
Latham said the current tests focus on ribonucleic acid (RNA), but new tests, that are expected to be available in a couple weeks, will focus on Immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies.
At Baylor Scott & White, specimen testing is via the nasopharyngeal swab. The hospital uses real-time, PCR-based in vitro diagnostic tests for the identification of the virus that causes COVID-19, according to Scott & White spokeswoman Tiya Searcy.
Baylor Scott & White has been able to inform most patients of their test results within 24 hours, Searcy said.
Test results are given to patients via the MyBSWHealth app, a phone call from a provider or a letter in the mail. If a treatment plan is applicable, it will be delivered along with the results.
Scott & White is currently administering tests for those with the most severe symptoms. Those with mild symptoms are advised to treat at home with rest and hydration while isolating, Searcy said.
BELL COUNTY
Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the Bell County Public Health District, said the timeframe for a lab to return results varies based on the number of tests it has been tasked to analyze.
Robison-Chadwell said some can come back in as little as 24 hours, others can take several days. For example, Bell County reported a positive case that was dated March 23 during the second week of April.
The district has four employees who collate the COVID-19 data from the state and labs.
“This may be in-house, the public health lab or a private lab. That depends on the provider,” Robison-Chadwell said in an April 3 email. “Some labs report results directly to us. Others report via electronic lab record to the state that we also have access to through the state reporting system.”
On the state level, Lara Anton, press officer for the Texas Department of State Health Services said test results are sent to the department by the lab conducting the test.
The number of tests on the state health department website include all of the test results received, including negative results.
For counties that don’t have a public health department, such as Coryell County, the Public Health Region 7 office of DSHS reports positive cases to the county, according to Coryell County Emergency Management Coordinator Robert Harrell.
Anton said for counties without a local health authority, the regional medical director serves as the local health authority.
The local health authority receives positive cases from DSHS and then notifies the county judge.
Public Health Region 7 covers 30 counties, including Bell, Coryell and Lampasas, according to the state health website.
Harrell said that when he receives reports of positive cases from the state, he sends an additional report with the same information to the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
There are 10 public health labs in the state’s laboratory response network which can test about 700 specimens a day.
There is no charge to the person if they are tested by the public health lab.
The testing criteria for public health labs includes having COVID-like symptoms, plus at least one risk factor: symptoms serious enough to need hospitalization, or in a group at high-risk for serious illness (65+, underlying health conditions – there’s not set list; a doctor would determine high-risk), or recent travel in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or contact with a known case.
Those criteria help us focus in on the patients who most need testing and that will tell us the most from a public health perspective about what’s going on with the outbreak in Texas.
STATE HEALTH DEPARTMENT
Most of the labs that are reporting results daily to the state health department do so in different ways:
Sending positive and negative lab test reports electronically
Sending positive and negative lab test reports by fax
Sending positive reports by fax and email the total number of negative tests
“As with most infectious diseases, private labs are doing the majority of the testing for COVID-19,” said Lara Anton, spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Health Services.
As of last week, there were at least 45 private labs reporting their test results to the state health department.
“We don’t know what the average wait time is for time for test results are through a private lab. We have heard that it varies,” Anton said.
