These distributors are selling face masks to Killeen-area residents as the state begins to reopen and more people are out and about. Some local businesses are requiring face masks to enter.
Patricia Doty, Killeen, 254-669-8246, Patzbagz2016@gmail.com
Kristi Lovejoy, Lampasas, 512-734-2087
Candie Harvey, 264-290-9390, Candie_harvey@yahoo.com
Anneli Hill, 804-536-9487, hill.anneli6@gmail.com
Top Donuts, 305 N. 1st St., Copperas Cove
Heights Cleaners, 302 Millers Crossing, Suite 16, Harker Heights
EZ Breathee LLC, http://www.ezbreathee.com/, use code EZKDH at checkout for 15% off
Sherry Rodriguez, Copperas Cove, 254-661-9279, RODSM71@gmail.com
Ann Wheeler, 254-368-0811, amp0829@gmail.com
Kayla Miller, 956-641-8777
Julies Joy on Facebook
Barbara’s Needle, 254-526-5244
Pro Cleaners, 3810 Trimmier Road, 254-526-1026
If you would like to be added to this list, send an email to news@kdhnews.com.
