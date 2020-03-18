As concern over the new coronavirus continues to rise, Central Texas residents are rushing to area stores to stockpile food items and other essentials in case businesses close or quarantines are enforced. As a result, multiple stores are reporting complete sellouts of certain items despite placing purchase limits on many high-demand products.
For example, the H-E-B on Trimmier Road in Killeen was visibly out of fresh meat products Tuesday evening, leaving customers to search for other meal ideas.
“There is food being produced. There is food in warehouses,” said Julie Anna Potts, chief executive of the North American Meat Institute, a trade group for beef, pork and turkey packers and producers, told the New York Times this week. “There is plenty of food in the country.”
And while the supply chain remains intact, grocery stores around the country are having a hard time keeping shelves stocked with meat and other good due to increased daily demand.
"The more empty shelves people see, the more panic-buying ensues, the more food is out of stock," according to the New York Times article.
Items such as toilet paper and cleaning supplies have also seen frequent shortages as people buy in bulk, despite management imposing limits on the number of units of a product customers can buy.
The Walmart location at 3801 E. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen also saw empty shelves over the weekend. On Saturday the store was visibly out of meat products and toilet paper, and the shelves of cleaning supplies were mostly empty.
It appears to be a case of demand far exceeding available supply that is causing the current shortages. H-E-B Director of Public Affairs Jackson Mabrie directed questions to the http://heb.com/newsroom website, which has published a list of items that are having their purchases limited. The business has also put out numerous releases regarding efforts to combat the coronavirus, including social distancing and curbside grocery pickup.
Walmart has also published numerous articles regarding the spread of the coronavirus, and has also provided a video from CEO John Furner thanking Walmart associates for their assistance in supporting customers during the new coronavirus pandemic. Information regarding procedures on combating the new coronavirus is also available on the company's website, https://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom.
On Sunday H-E-B began limiting all store hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Walmart also announced last weekend it has changed its business hours for its stores. Until further notice, the hours at all Walmarts and Neighborhood Markets will be 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., the company announced on its press center.
The hours do not apply to stores already operating under more restrictive hours, such as those that close at 10 p.m. or open at 7 a.m., the company said.
Sam’s Club's store hours are now 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The limited business hours give the grocery stores more time to restock shelves overnight.
H-E-B product purchasing limits
Food items
- Chicken – 4 items
- Ground Beef – 4 items
- Ground turkey – 4 items
- Water multipacks – 2 items
- Water gallons – 2 items
- Baby formula – 2 items
- Eggs – 2 items
- Frozen vegetables – 4 items
- Frozen potatoes – 4 items
- Frozen breakfast – 4 items
- Frozen pizza – 4 items
- Boxed dinners – 8 items
- Pasta – 4 items
- Pasta Sauce: 4 items
- Rice – 4 items
- Canned Soup – 8 items
- Canned Vegetables – 8 items
- Canned Beans – 8 items
- Canned seafood – 8 items
- Canned meat – 8 items
- Dried Beans – 4 items
- Nut butters – 4 items
- Oatmeal – 4 items
- Cereal – 4 items
- Bread – 4 items
- Milk – 2 items
- Powdered Milk – 2 items
Non-food items
- Baby diapers – 2 items
- Baby wipes – 2 items
- Toilet paper – 2 items
- Paper towels: 4 items
- Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 4 items
- Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items
- Liquid bleach – 2 items
- Hand sanitizer – 2 items
- Hand soap – 2 items
- Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items
- Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items
- Latex gloves – 2 items
- Masks – 2 items
