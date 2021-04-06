The coronavirus vaccine is now available to all people 16 and older, regardless of medical history and occupation.
With a large percentage of the population of all local counties still not vaccinated, there are plenty of options for those who want one.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that as of Wednesday, 20.5% of the population of Bell County aged 16 and older, 15.8% of the population of Coryell County and 23% of the population of Lampasas County had received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Below is a list of known vaccination sites in Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Gatesville and Lampasas.
Some of the vaccine providers can be found on the Texas Department of State Health Services website, and others have been designated providers by the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
Vaccine availability is dependent on supply.
Killeen
AdventHealth-Central Texas, 2405 S. Clear Creek Road, Suite 101. Go to adventhealthctx.com/vaccine or call 877-VIRUS-HQ (877-847-8747).
CVS is also offering vaccines at some local stores. To schedule a vaccine, go to http://bit.ly/CVSCovid.
H-E-B Pharmacy, 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop. Go to https://vaccine.heb.com/.
H-E-B Pharmacy, 2511 Trimmier Road. Go to https://vaccine.heb.com/.
Walgreens is offering the vaccine at some local stores. Schedule by going to http://bit.ly/Walgreensvaccine.
Walmart Pharmacy, 1400 Lowes Blvd. Go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
Harker Heights
Seton Medical Center, 850 W. Central Texas Expressway. Go to www.setonharkerheights.net/coronavirus. You will receive a call to schedule an appointment three to five business days after a request was made.
H-E-B Pharmacy, 601 Indian Trail. Go to https://vaccine.heb.com/.
Walmart Pharmacy, 2020 Heights Drive. Go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
Sam’s Club, 600 W. Central Texas Expressway. Go to SamsClub.com/covid.
Copperas Cove
H-E-B Pharmacy, 2990 E. Business Highway 190. Go to https://vaccine.heb.com/.
Walmart Pharmacy, 2720 E. U.S. Highway 190. Go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
Gatesville
H-E-B Pharmacy, 1207 E. Main St. Go to https://vaccine.heb.com/.
Coryell Memorial Hospital, 1507 W. Main St. Go to https://app.blockitnow.com/consumer/coryell-health.
Walmart Pharmacy, 2805 S. State Highway 36. Go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
Gatesville Drug Company, 2513 S. State Highway 36. Call 254-865-2417 to get on the wait list.
Lampasas
AdventHealth-Rollins Brook, 608 N. Key Ave. Call 512-556-3682.
AdventHealth Family Medicine Clinic, 207 W. Ave. E. Call 512-556-3621.
Walmart, 1710 E. Central Texas Expressway. Go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
Fort Hood
Abrams Physical Fitness Center, Support Avenue and 62nd Street. Call 254-288-8888 for an appointment.
Temple
Temple VA, 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive. To find out the full list of who qualifies for vaccinations from the VA, go to http://bit.ly/VAvax. Those who qualify can go to www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine to register and indicate their interest in receiving a vaccine from VA.
