As of last week, more people have become eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Now eligible to receive the vaccine are school employees, Head Start and Early Head Start employees and those who work as or for licensed child care providers.
Also eligible are front-line healthcare workers, residents at long-term care facilities, people 65 and over, and people 16 and over with a health condition that increases risk of severe COVID‑19 illness.
Below is a list of known vaccination sites in Killeen, Harker Heights, Coppers Cove, Gatesville and Lampasas.
Some of the vaccine providers can be found on the Texas Department of State Health Services website, and others have been designated providers by the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
Vaccine availability is dependent on supply.
Killeen
- Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center. Sign up at www.bellcountytx.com/vax-killeen.
- AdventHealth-Central Texas, 2405 S. Clear Creek Road, Suite 101. Go to adventhealthctx.com/vaccine or call 877-VIRUS-HQ (877-847-8747).
- CVS is also offering vaccines at some local stores. To schedule a vaccine, go to http://bit.ly/CVSCovid.
- H-E-B Pharmacy, 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop. Go to https://vaccine.heb.com/.
- H-E-B Pharmacy, 2511 Trimmier Road. Go to https://vaccine.heb.com/.
- Walgreens, 1000 E. Central Texas Expressway. Schedule by calling the store and pressing prompt 1 or by going to http://bit.ly/Walgreensvaccine.
- Walgreens, 3802 E. Elms Road. Schedule by calling the store and pressing prompt 1 or by going to http://bit.ly/Walgreensvaccine.
- Walmart Pharmacy, 1400 Lowes Blvd. Go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
Harker Heights
- Seton Medical Center, 850 W. Central Texas Expressway. Go to www.setonharkerheights.net/coronavirus. You will receive a call to schedule an appointment three to five business days after a request was made.
- H-E-B Pharmacy, 601 Indian Trail. Go to https://vaccine.heb.com/.
- Walgreens, 400 E. FM 2410. Schedule by calling the store and pressing prompt 1 or by going to http://bit.ly/Walgreensvaccine.
- Walmart Pharmacy, 2020 Heights Drive. Go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
- Sam’s Club, 600 W. Central Texas Expressway. Go to SamsClub.com/covid.
Copperas Cove
- H-E-B Pharmacy, 2990 E. Business Highway 190. Go to https://vaccine.heb.com/.
- Walmart Pharmacy, 2720 E. U.S. Highway 190. Go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
- Walgreens, 527 E. Business Highway 190. Schedule by calling the store and pressing prompt 1 or by going to http://bit.ly/Walgreensvaccine.
Gatesville
- H-E-B Pharmacy, 1207 E. Main St. Go to https://vaccine.heb.com/.
- Gatesville Drug Company, 2513 S. State Highway 36
- Coryell Memorial Hospital, 1507 W. Main St.
- Walmart Pharmacy, 2805 S. State Highway 36. Go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
- Walgreens, 2735 S. State Highway 36. Schedule by calling the store and pressing prompt 1 or by going to http://bit.ly/Walgreensvaccine.
Lampasas
- AdventHealth-Rollins Brook, 608 N. Key Ave. (beginning March 23). Call 512-556-3682.
- Walmart, 1710 E. Central Texas Expressway. Go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
Fort Hood
- Abrams Physical Fitness Center, Support Avenue and 62nd Street. Call 254-288-8888 for an appointment.
