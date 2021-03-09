Cove vaccines 1.JPG

Cove resident Vicki Anders receives her second coronavirus vaccination Saturday from registered nurse Kristen Oakes in Copperas Cove.

 Herald | File

As of last week, more people have become eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Now eligible to receive the vaccine are school employees, Head Start and Early Head Start employees and those who work as or for licensed child care providers.

Also eligible are front-line healthcare workers, residents at long-term care facilities, people 65 and over, and people 16 and over with a health condition that increases risk of severe COVID‑19 illness.

Below is a list of known vaccination sites in Killeen, Harker Heights, Coppers Cove, Gatesville and Lampasas.

Some of the vaccine providers can be found on the Texas Department of State Health Services website, and others have been designated providers by the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Vaccine availability is dependent on supply.

Killeen

Harker Heights

Copperas Cove

Gatesville

Lampasas

  • AdventHealth-Rollins Brook, 608 N. Key Ave. (beginning March 23). Call 512-556-3682.
  • Walmart, 1710 E. Central Texas Expressway. Go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.

Fort Hood

  • Abrams Physical Fitness Center, Support Avenue and 62nd Street. Call 254-288-8888 for an appointment.

