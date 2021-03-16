A new vaccine scheduling software for Bell County is now live, and it was designed to increase functionality and provide greater convenience for vaccine recipients.
The new scheduling site for the county can be found at BellCountyTX.com/2Dose.
Anyone over the age of 50 is also able to receive the vaccine, as the Texas Department of State Health Services opened up to Phase 1C of distribution.
Those in Phases 1A and 1B, including school employees and child care workers, remain eligible as well.
Below is a list of known vaccination sites in Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Gatesville and Lampasas.
Some of the vaccine providers can be found on the Texas Department of State Health Services website, and others have been designated providers by the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
Vaccine availability is dependent on supply.
Killeen
Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center. Sign up at www.bellcountytx.com/vax-killeen.
AdventHealth-Central Texas, 2405 S. Clear Creek Road, Suite 101. Go to adventhealthctx.com/vaccine or call 877-VIRUS-HQ (877-847-8747).
CVS is also offering vaccines at some local stores. To schedule a vaccine, go to http://bit.ly/CVSCovid.
H-E-B Pharmacy, 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop. Go to https://vaccine.heb.com/.
H-E-B Pharmacy, 2511 Trimmier Road. Go to https://vaccine.heb.com/.
Walgreens is offering the vaccine at some local stores. Schedule by going to http://bit.ly/Walgreensvaccine.
Walmart Pharmacy, 1400 Lowes Blvd. Go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
Harker Heights
Seton Medical Center, 850 W. Central Texas Expressway. Go to www.setonharkerheights.net/coronavirus. You will receive a call to schedule an appointment three to five business days after a request was made.
H-E-B Pharmacy, 601 Indian Trail. Go to https://vaccine.heb.com/.
Walmart Pharmacy, 2020 Heights Drive. Go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
Sam’s Club, 600 W. Central Texas Expressway. Go to SamsClub.com/covid.
Copperas Cove
H-E-B Pharmacy, 2990 E. Business Highway 190. Go to https://vaccine.heb.com/.
Walmart Pharmacy, 2720 E. U.S. Highway 190. Go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
Gatesville
H-E-B Pharmacy, 1207 E. Main St. Go to https://vaccine.heb.com/.
Coryell Memorial Hospital, 1507 W. Main St. Go to https://app.blockitnow.com/consumer/coryell-health.
Walmart Pharmacy, 2805 S. State Highway 36. Go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
Lampasas
AdventHealth-Rollins Brook, 608 N. Key Ave. (beginning March 23). Call 512-556-3682.
Walmart, 1710 E. Central Texas Expressway. Go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
Fort Hood
Abrams Physical Fitness Center, Support Avenue and 62nd Street. Call 254-288-8888 for an appointment.
