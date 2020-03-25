The Killeen Daily Herald asked local restaurants to provide their information if they are open and providing services like delivery, drive-thru take out or curbside pick up. The following restaurants are open and providing services to residents.
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in Harker Heights is offering to go orders. Hours of operation were not provided.
Crooked Fork, 105 E. Cox St., in Harker Heights open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and offering call-ins for pickup and free delivery.
The Golden Chick in Killeen, 1610 S. Fort Hood St., and in Harker Heights, 610 Indian Trail, are both open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the restaurants are offering drive-thru services and Waitr delivery. Call the Killeen store at 254-554-7939 and the Heights store at 254-690-4433.
La Clásica Taqueria, 810 N W.S. Young Drive, in Killeen is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Take-out, curbside, and delivery are all being offered by the restaurant. Delivery can be done through the restaurant by calling or visiting the website or through delivery apps like Grubhub, Postmates, Favor and Doordash. Call the restaurant at 254-300-8786 or visit www.laclasicataqueria.com.
Papa’s Cafe in Harker Heights is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. all week and is providing carry out, curbside service and delivery via We Deliver Killeen and Doordash. The restaurant is at 302 Millers Crossing and can be called at 254-200-1313.
Raising Cane’s restaurants has takeout and drive-thru services in compliance with local and state guidelines.
Jus' Cooking BBQ, 129 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd in Heights, is still open for business. It is open Tuesday through Thursday 11:45 a.m.to 7 p.m. and Friday to Saturday noon -7 p.m. It offers take out, call in and delivery. 254-289-1747
Chamber's list:
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce also compiled a list of restaurants that are offering varying services during the coronavirus closures:
1 Luv Island Restaurant - 254-200-1485
Applebee’s - 254-526-9711
Arby’s - 254-953-3319
Ari’s Italian Restaurant - 254-393-0214
Auntie Anne’s - 254-200-0090
Bella African Market - 254-313-3134
Billy Bob’s Burgers - 254-833-6161
Big Hoss BBQ - 254-702-8243
Black Meg 43 - 254-200-9634
Bobby Lupos NY Style Pizza - 254-690-5876
Bones Cracked Rib BBQ - 254-213-4750
Breakthrough Nutrition - 254-245-8016
Buffalo Wild Wings - 254-690-1523
Burger 101 - 254-680-3940
Burger King – All Killeen Locations - 254-519-0777
Butler’s BBQ - 254-616-1816
C&H Hawaiian Grill - 254-554-7755
California Cravings - 254-432-6226
Check Point Germany - 254-317-5048
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen - 254-519-1200
Chick-fil-A Killeen - 254-680-5473
Chili’s - 254-690-4644
Chinese Gourmet Express - 254-699-1835
Choice Barbecue Restaurant - 254-680-4310
Chopstick Sushi Bar - 254-200-0022
Church’s Chicken - 254-690-5091
Coffee Beanery - 254-833-5307
Costa Caribe Seafood & Grill - 254-213-9652
Dairy Queen - 254-690-6666
Denny’s - 254-634-8616
Domino’s Pizza - 254-532-2332
El Taco Jalisco - 254-519-1717
Firehouse Subs - 254-680-3473
Freebirds - 254-833-8383
Fuddruckers - 254-699-7700
Gatti’s Pizza Killeen - 254-634-2222
Galaxy B&G - 254-213-9888
Golden Chick - 254-554-7939
Golden Corral - 254-501-4710
Grabbagreen - 254-251-3500
Great American Cookie Company - 254-699-5596
Gyro Nook - 254-213-9766
Gyros Stop Restaurant - 254-628-7734
Hallmark Restaurant - 254-526-6050
Hangover Bar & Grill - 254-768-0069
Harv’s Sports Bar & Grill inside Holiday Inn - 254-690-5511
Henderson’s Family Restaurant - 254-554-8505
Hierba Fresca Restaurant - 254-501-7005
IHOP - 254-526-4467
I Love Sushi - 254-432-4433
Italian Cuisine - 254-630-1059
Island Place - 254-680-4066
Island Spice - 254-680-4066
Jason’s Deli - 254-690-7888
Jack In The Box - 254-680-4630
Jimmy’s Egg - 254-432-4200
Joker’s Icehouse Bar & Grill - 254-554-9051
Joe’s Pizza - 254-432-6070
KFC - 254-699-7777
Kebabistan - 254-245-9288
King’s Chicken - 254-781-2078
Krab Kingz - 254-423-6847
Koba Woo Restaurant - 254-526-3065
La Clasica Taqueria - 254-300-8786
Let Us Do The Cooking - 254-554-2665
Let’s Eat Texas - 254-768-0106
Lil Tex Restaurant
LiliBell’s Cakes & More - 361-433-2427
Little Jamaica Restaurant - 254-213-2830
Little Tokyo - 254-781-2020
Logan’s Roadhouse - 254-699-5724
Long John Silvers - 254-526-6887
Los Burritos - 254-526-8226
Los Cabos Seafood Bar - 254-833-5071
MJ’s Bar & Grill - 254-554-7008
Mas Fajitas Mexican Restaurant - 254-699-0006
McAlister’s Deli - 254-519-3354
McDonald’s – all Killeen locations - 254-634-7300
Menos Mexican Grill Clear Creek - 254-833-5004
Menos Mexican Grill - 254-554-8220
Menos Mexican Grill Stan Schlueter - 254-554-8220
Nami Japanese Steakhouse - 254-200-0404
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 254-213-0157
OMG Coffee Nook - 225-502-6850
On Point Nutrition - 254-245-8016
Oriental Kitchen - 254-634-3315
Paolo’s Pizzeria - 254-690-6906
Panera Bread - 254-628-0173
Papa’s Café - 254-200-1313
Peking Restaurants - 254-245-8036
Petty’s BBQ - 254-432-7388
Pho 9 - 254-200-9020
Pink Tulips Cakery - 254-338-5318
Pitta De Jour - 254-616-1873
Pizza Hut - 254-953-5880
Plucker’s Wing Bar - 254-501-9464
Raising Canes Killeen - 866-552-2637
Raising Canes Harker Heights - 254-680-0097
Ras Kitchen - 254-432-4006
Razoo’s Harker Heights - 254-680-9920
Red Lobster - 254-526-7335
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers - 254-449-8550
Rosa’s Café & Tortilla Factory - 254-526-6121
Royal Caribbean Restaurant - 254-616-1697
Rudy’s BBQ - 254-953-0081
Sansei Japan - 254-699-1835
Schlotzsky’s Sandwich Shop - 254-554-5550
Seol To Go - 254-526-5111
Smoothie King - 254-833-5276
Smoothies Yogurt - 254-690-4330
Sonic - 254-526-9999
Sports City Grill - 254-833-6454
Sticky Bones BBQ - 254-630-8647
Subway - 254-634-7827
Sweet Eats Bakery - 254-628-0497
Sweet Home Alabama - 254-781-2055
Taco Bell - 254-634-8883
Tai Tai Place - 254-833-8885
Taiwan Dragon - 254-526-2299
Taj Indian Restaurant & Bar - 254-290-6574
Tam Rab Thai - 254-213-4744
Taqueria Mexico #2 - 254-618-5052
Taqueria Mexico #3
Tex Rican Restaurant - 254-213-2776
Texas Roadhouse - 254-699-7366
Texas Style BBQ - 254-699-8477
TGI Friday’s - 254-953-2177
The Spot - 254-432-4244
Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery - 254-634-3663
Tropical Smoothie Café - 254-213-9011
True Texas BBQ - 254-699-8477
U & I Restaurant & Bar - 361-883-3492
Vietnamese Noodles Pho-Saigon - 254-501-3940
Village Pizza - 254-501-9954
Viviana’s Fruiteria Y Mas - 254-213-0204
Wayback Burgers - 254-554-2011
We Deliver Killeen - 254-383-9177
Whataburger - 254-526-0225
Wing Town - 254-415-7441
Wing’s & Deli - 254-680-7746
Wingo - 254-690-2386
Wong’s Palace Chinese - 254-526-0015
Yank Sing - 254-628-8388
Young’s Food To Go - 254-200-1699
Yummy’s Dine In & Carryout - 254-554-6608
Zaxby’s Restaurant - 254-519-0715
Zum Edelweiss - 254-680-3653
