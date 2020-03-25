Have a hot bowl of soup

Broccoli and cheese soup is one variety served up at Papa’s Cafe in Harker Heights. Papa's Cafe is one of many restaurants still open and offering services in local cities during coronavirus concerns. 

 Herald/Sarah Moore Kuscell

The Killeen Daily Herald asked local restaurants to provide their information if they are open and providing services like delivery, drive-thru take out or curbside pick up. The following restaurants are open and providing services to residents.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in Harker Heights is offering to go orders. Hours of operation were not provided.

Crooked Fork, 105 E. Cox St., in Harker Heights open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and offering call-ins for pickup and free delivery.

The Golden Chick in Killeen, 1610 S. Fort Hood St., and in Harker Heights, 610 Indian Trail, are both open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the restaurants are offering drive-thru services and Waitr delivery. Call the Killeen store at 254-554-7939 and the Heights store at 254-690-4433.

La Clásica Taqueria, 810 N W.S. Young Drive, in Killeen is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Take-out, curbside, and delivery are all being offered by the restaurant. Delivery can be done through the restaurant by calling or visiting the website or through delivery apps like Grubhub, Postmates, Favor and Doordash. Call the restaurant at 254-300-8786 or visit www.laclasicataqueria.com.

Papa’s Cafe in Harker Heights is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. all week and is providing carry out, curbside service and delivery via We Deliver Killeen and Doordash. The restaurant is at 302 Millers Crossing and can be called at 254-200-1313.

Raising Cane’s restaurants has takeout and drive-thru services in compliance with local and state guidelines.

Jus' Cooking BBQ, 129 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd in Heights, is still open for business.  It is open Tuesday through Thursday 11:45 a.m.to 7 p.m. and Friday to Saturday noon -7 p.m. It offers take out, call in and delivery. 254-289-1747

Chamber's list:

The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce also compiled a list of restaurants that are offering varying services during the coronavirus closures:

1 Luv Island Restaurant - 254-200-1485

Applebee’s - 254-526-9711

Arby’s - 254-953-3319

Ari’s Italian Restaurant - 254-393-0214

Auntie Anne’s - 254-200-0090

Bella African Market - 254-313-3134

Billy Bob’s Burgers - 254-833-6161

Big Hoss BBQ - 254-702-8243

Black Meg 43 - 254-200-9634

Bobby Lupos NY Style Pizza - 254-690-5876

Bones Cracked Rib BBQ - 254-213-4750

Breakthrough Nutrition - 254-245-8016

Buffalo Wild Wings - 254-690-1523

Burger 101 - 254-680-3940

Burger King – All Killeen Locations - 254-519-0777

Butler’s BBQ - 254-616-1816

C&H Hawaiian Grill - 254-554-7755

California Cravings - 254-432-6226

Check Point Germany - 254-317-5048

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen - 254-519-1200

Chick-fil-A Killeen - 254-680-5473

Chili’s - 254-690-4644

Chinese Gourmet Express - 254-699-1835

Choice Barbecue Restaurant - 254-680-4310

Chopstick Sushi Bar - 254-200-0022

Church’s Chicken - 254-690-5091

Coffee Beanery - 254-833-5307

Costa Caribe Seafood & Grill - 254-213-9652

Dairy Queen - 254-690-6666

Denny’s - 254-634-8616

Domino’s Pizza - 254-532-2332

El Taco Jalisco - 254-519-1717

Firehouse Subs - 254-680-3473

Freebirds - 254-833-8383

Fuddruckers - 254-699-7700

Gatti’s Pizza Killeen - 254-634-2222

Galaxy B&G - 254-213-9888

Golden Chick - 254-554-7939

Golden Corral - 254-501-4710

Grabbagreen - 254-251-3500

Great American Cookie Company - 254-699-5596

Gyro Nook - 254-213-9766

Gyros Stop Restaurant - 254-628-7734

Hallmark Restaurant - 254-526-6050

Hangover Bar & Grill - 254-768-0069

Harv’s Sports Bar & Grill inside Holiday Inn - 254-690-5511

Henderson’s Family Restaurant - 254-554-8505

Hierba Fresca Restaurant - 254-501-7005

IHOP - 254-526-4467

I Love Sushi - 254-432-4433

Italian Cuisine - 254-630-1059

Island Place - 254-680-4066

Island Spice - 254-680-4066

Jason’s Deli - 254-690-7888

Jack In The Box - 254-680-4630

Jimmy’s Egg - 254-432-4200

Joker’s Icehouse Bar & Grill - 254-554-9051

Joe’s Pizza - 254-432-6070

KFC - 254-699-7777

Kebabistan - 254-245-9288

King’s Chicken - 254-781-2078

Krab Kingz - 254-423-6847

Koba Woo Restaurant - 254-526-3065

La Clasica Taqueria - 254-300-8786

Let Us Do The Cooking - 254-554-2665

Let’s Eat Texas - 254-768-0106

Lil Tex Restaurant

LiliBell’s Cakes & More - 361-433-2427

Little Jamaica Restaurant - 254-213-2830

Little Tokyo - 254-781-2020

Logan’s Roadhouse - 254-699-5724

Long John Silvers - 254-526-6887

Los Burritos - 254-526-8226

Los Cabos Seafood Bar - 254-833-5071

MJ’s Bar & Grill - 254-554-7008

Mas Fajitas Mexican Restaurant - 254-699-0006

McAlister’s Deli - 254-519-3354

McDonald’s – all Killeen locations - 254-634-7300

Menos Mexican Grill Clear Creek - 254-833-5004

Menos Mexican Grill - 254-554-8220

Menos Mexican Grill Stan Schlueter - 254-554-8220

Nami Japanese Steakhouse - 254-200-0404

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 254-213-0157

OMG Coffee Nook - 225-502-6850

On Point Nutrition - 254-245-8016

Oriental Kitchen - 254-634-3315

Paolo’s Pizzeria - 254-690-6906

Panera Bread - 254-628-0173

Papa’s Café - 254-200-1313

Peking Restaurants - 254-245-8036

Petty’s BBQ - 254-432-7388

Pho 9 - 254-200-9020

Pink Tulips Cakery - 254-338-5318

Pitta De Jour - 254-616-1873

Pizza Hut - 254-953-5880

Plucker’s Wing Bar - 254-501-9464

Raising Canes Killeen - 866-552-2637

Raising Canes Harker Heights - 254-680-0097

Ras Kitchen - 254-432-4006

Razoo’s Harker Heights - 254-680-9920

Red Lobster - 254-526-7335

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers - 254-449-8550

Rosa’s Café & Tortilla Factory - 254-526-6121

Royal Caribbean Restaurant - 254-616-1697

Rudy’s BBQ - 254-953-0081

Sansei Japan - 254-699-1835

Schlotzsky’s Sandwich Shop - 254-554-5550

Seol To Go - 254-526-5111

Smoothie King - 254-833-5276

Smoothies Yogurt - 254-690-4330

Sonic - 254-526-9999

Sports City Grill - 254-833-6454

Sticky Bones BBQ - 254-630-8647

Subway - 254-634-7827

Sweet Eats Bakery - 254-628-0497

Sweet Home Alabama - 254-781-2055

Taco Bell - 254-634-8883

Tai Tai Place - 254-833-8885

Taiwan Dragon - 254-526-2299

Taj Indian Restaurant & Bar - 254-290-6574

Tam Rab Thai - 254-213-4744

Taqueria Mexico #2 - 254-618-5052

Taqueria Mexico #3

Tex Rican Restaurant - 254-213-2776

Texas Roadhouse - 254-699-7366

Texas Style BBQ - 254-699-8477

TGI Friday’s - 254-953-2177

The Spot - 254-432-4244

Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery - 254-634-3663

Tropical Smoothie Café - 254-213-9011

True Texas BBQ - 254-699-8477

U & I Restaurant & Bar - 361-883-3492

Vietnamese Noodles Pho-Saigon - 254-501-3940

Village Pizza - 254-501-9954

Viviana’s Fruiteria Y Mas - 254-213-0204

Wayback Burgers - 254-554-2011

We Deliver Killeen - 254-383-9177

Whataburger - 254-526-0225

Wing Town - 254-415-7441

Wing’s & Deli - 254-680-7746

Wingo - 254-690-2386

Wong’s Palace Chinese - 254-526-0015

Yank Sing - 254-628-8388

Young’s Food To Go - 254-200-1699

Yummy’s Dine In & Carryout - 254-554-6608

Zaxby’s Restaurant - 254-519-0715

Zum Edelweiss - 254-680-3653

