Coryell County is no longer reporting the confirmed coronavirus cases of Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates in prisons located in the county.
On Tuesday, Coryell County was reporting 242 total cases of the new coronavirus, of which TDCJ inmates made up 162 cases. This left 74 total cases among county residents.
On Wednesday, the county reported 82 total cases of the virus.
Bob Harrell, the county’s emergency management coordinator, said that is because the state health department is no longer providing the county with the number of inmates who have tested positive for the virus.
However, the state department’s dashboard is reporting the inmate cases and it shows Coryell County has 299 total cases of the virus as of Wednesday. The state department could not be reached for comment on why they are no longer providing the county with TDCJ inmate case numbers.
The number of employees who have tested positive for the virus would not be listed with Coryell County if they lived in a neighboring county. The employee numbers, however, are available on the TDCJ website.
There are six state prisons in the Gatesville area, housing about 7,000 inmates and 2,500 employees, according to county officials. The Crain location reports two active employee cases, one recovered employee and one active inmate case, the Hilltop location reports zero cases among both employees and inmates, the Hughes location lists two active cases among employees, two recovered employees, one active case among inmates and five recovered inmates. The Mountain View location reports zero cases among both employees and inmates, the Murray location lists seven active employee cases, 20 recovered employees, seven active inmate cases and 134 recovered inmates. Finally, the Woodman location lists nine active employee cases, 10 employee recoveries, 1 active inmate case and 61 inmate recoveries, according to the TDCJ website.
In total, that is 263 inmates and employees that have tested positive for the coronavirus in the six prison units.
