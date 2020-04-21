COVID-19 testing is critical to determining whether the state or country is ready to be reopened, some officials have said.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he told President Trump on Tuesday that a rapid increase in testing was a crucial “benchmark” that his state and others need before they can safely reopen the economy and help communities return to a semblance of normalcy, according to an Associated Press report Tuesday.
President Donald Trump said he and Cuomo agreed to work to double coronavirus testing in the hard-hit state over the next few weeks.
“We will work together to help them secure additional tests,” Trump said. “And we hope that this model will work with the other states as well,” AP reported.
In a separate news conference, unrelated to the Trump-Cuomo meeting, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas has more testing supplies in the pipeline and that he and his medical experts are outlining a strategy that calls for an increase of up to 25,000 to 30,000 tests daily to monitor COVID-19.
In Texas, 205,399 test results were received as of Tuesday of which 20,196 were reported as positive.
Lara Anton, press officer for the Texas Department of State Health Services, told the Herald the department is “working with our local, state and federal partners to increase testing capacity across the state.” She added that funding is not a limiting factor.
“(Future) Plans will address the need to have all of these elements working together — PPE, lab testing and medical supplies, lab testing capacity and trained lab personnel, specimen collection sites and personnel — to collect (more) specimens,” Anton said.
Bell County’s health offices do not conduct testing, according to Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the Bell County Public Health District.
“DSHS reports 560 (test completed) in Bell County. We only receive positive test results. The health district does not conduct testing,” Chadwell said.
Locally, hospitals are reporting they have adequate testing for now and are complying with current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines.
AdventHealth-Central Texas reported 330 completed tests as of Tuesday morning, with 325 that received results. Of the total received, 19 returned as positive results.
Erin Riley, spokesperson for AdventHealth, said the hospital is not “experiencing shortages at this time.”
Seton Medical Center-Harker Heights staff also said it continues to “use the most recent CDC guidelines, along with the expert guidance of our local, regional and national experts, for testing, treating and management of COVID-19.”
“We have an adequate supply of testing materials, staff and equipment and our ability to test patients is not limited due to material or personnel demands,” said Seton’s spokesperson, Lucy Taylor. “We are currently testing patients who meet these guidelines who enter through our emergency department and are testing suspect inpatients. Wellstone Health Partners is also testing patients who meet those criteria.”
Information on how many tests were administered was not available Tuesday.
Baylor Scott & White officials said Tuesday the hospital was unable to provide information on how many tests the hospital has administered.
“We continue to offer tests while working to conserve testing capabilities for those most at risk,” said Deke Jones, director of marketing relations with Baylor Scott & White Health.
Coryell Health in Gatesville responded to Herald questions on Monday.
Dr. Jeffrey Bates, chief medical officer of Coryell Health, told the Herald the hospital so far has administered a total of 1,014 tests, as of Monday afternoon, on average 25 to 30 tests a day. He said hospital staff at one point “have done up to 200 in one day.”
“So far, we have had what we needed to test patients who have presented to us with symptoms of the coronavirus or have been exposed to someone who has it or is high risk for having the disease,” Bates said. “Coryell Health has proactively identified high-risk areas of the population and actively reached out to them to have them come in for testing.
“The biggest challenge now is the turn around time of the test,” Bates said. “We are currently getting our results back in 24-48 hours. What we need is a test that we can get back in one hour to help make decisions about hospitalization and safety to return to work.”
Bates also said Coryell Health, like many hospitals around the country and globally, is limited on testing supplies.
“Testing for everyone will be a useful tool in the future, but not immediately, due to shortages in testing supplies,” Bates said.
Herald Reporter Thaddeus Imerman contributed to this report.
