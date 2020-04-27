The county directly to the south of Killeen is seeing an increasing amount of coronavirus cases.
Six people have died from the coronavirus in Williamson County, while there have been 262 confirmed cases in the county, according to the Williamson County and Cities Health District.
Of the 262 cases, 136 people have recovered and 34 were hospitalized.
Williamson County includes Georgetown, Florence, Round Rock, parts of Austin and others.
The majority of cases in Williamson County are located in Round Rock, which has seen a total of 114 confirmed coronavirus cases, 68 of which are still active.
Georgetown has the second-highest number of cases, with 31 total coronavirus cases, 13 of which are still active.
The county’s health district also reported its first confirmed cluster of COVID-19 cases on Saturday in a nursing facility with 46 confirmed cases of staff and residents.
The county said an investigation is ongoing and the health district is "working closely with the facility to mitigate the spread among residents and staff."
Williamson County announced its first four cases of the virus on March 18, and its first death on March 28.
