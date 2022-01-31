Killeen is adjusting trash collection schedules and COVID-19 services in advance of Winter Storm Landon’s arrival Thursday.
Killeen’s two COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites at the Killeen Special Events Center and former Nolan Middle School will be closed on Thursday, according to a City of Killeen news release Monday afternoon.
“The City of Killeen’s trash collections will run on an amended schedule due to a winter weather system expected to hit the area this week,” the news release said.
According to the release, Thursday trash collection will be picked up on Wednesday and there will be no collection on Thursday.
All other days should remain on their normal schedule, the news release stated.
