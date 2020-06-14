Special thanks to all the Central Texas men and women who generously agreed to share their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic — how it has affected their lives and what they look forward to in the future. The series started running at the beginning of April and featured more than 30 local residents on how the pandemic was affecting their lives.
All their stories were unique, but also shared a number of things in common. For the most part, their stories were positive and inspiring and encouraging, proving once again that there are everyday heroes all around us; and that despite the bad news that seems to make all the headlines, there is still a lot of good in the world, too.
In no particular order, here are the folks from throughout the Killeen-Fort Hood region who were featured:
- Chris Owusu, 38, school teacher, Killeen, U.S. Army veteran from Virginia; Johnny Chadwick, 56, registered nurse, Lampasas, father of three, U.S. Army veteran, native of Germany; Sara Jo Poynter, 45, Gatesville, small business owner, mother of two; Courtney Satcher, Killeen, self-employed cosmetologist and nail technician, native of New Orleans; Erin James, 39, mother of three, Nolanville, small business owner.
- Brye Ritchie, 32, Harker Heights, mother of two, middle school teacher; Richard White, 40, Killeen, father of two, U.S. Army veteran, native of Brooklyn, N.Y., martial arts instructor, personal trainer; Cody Archie, 40, father of two, Gatesville native, rancher, small business owner; Elzie L. Jones, 76, retired commercial painter, Vietnam veteran, Lampasas native; Mike Matthews, 54, Copperas Cove, father of four, college professor, poet; Danni Suniga, 31, Gatesville, mother of two, small business owner, sheriff’s deputy; Jamieson Gilmore, 35, father of three, U.S. Army veteran, Killeen school district campus technologist and small business owner, native of Galveston.
- Deborah Holloway, 69, retired school teacher, native of Pearl, mother of two; Melissa Bartlett, Gatesville, mother of two, former junior high teacher, now juvenile probation officer; Denize Jordan, 60, Lampasas, health care professional, San Angelo native; Sandie Johnson, 36, Killeen, mother of three, small business owner; LaPrincess James, 31, Killeen, mother of four, medical assistant, Florida native; Joni Kelly, 64, Nolanville, massage therapist, mother of three, California native; Arri Price, 36, Harker Heights, mother of two, realtor and hair stylist; Peter Simpson, 47, Copperas Cove, business owner, church youth pastor; Reshard Hicks, 35, Killeen, athlete, personal trainer, comedian, native of Florida.
- Elaine Kelley, Lampasas, retired public school teacher; Jennifer Meadows, 38, Killeen, U.S. Army veteran, high school teacher’s aide, native of Indiana; Vicky Watson, 36, Killeen, mother of one, middle school band director, native of Irving, Texas; Georgia Dixon, 36, mother of two, Nolanville, nurse practitioner, native of Jamaica; Michelle Dewees, 41, Killeen, mother of four, elementary school teacher, Arizona native.
- Dutchess SheràllNieto, 37, Killeen, motivational speaker, writer; Erin Lobato, 40, Nolanville, mother of two, high school teacher; Antoinette Dombroski, 33, Killeen, mother of two, U.S. Army veteran, Girl Scouts leader; Renee Alter, 64, Lampasas, author, poet, blogger, mother of one, Massachusetts native; Nicole Metts, 43, Copperas Cove, mother of two, writer, student, native of Pennsylvania; Linda Ray, 73, Pearl, retired, community volunteer, mother of two; Monica Hinds, 36, Gatesville, small business owner, native of Kermit, Texas.
