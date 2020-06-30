Don’t expect to go to the city swimming pool in Harker Heights this summer.
“Out of an abundance of caution, and in regards to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Bell County and throughout Texas, the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department has made the decision to pause further reopenings and to not open the Carl Levin Park Pool for the 2020 Summer season,” Harker Heights city officials said in a news release on Tuesday.
Citing state and county limits on event gatherings in the wake increasing coronavirus cases in the past week, Harker Heights will also not be renting out the city’s ball fields.
“The pause in reopening means that the City will not open the Carl Levin Park Pool, no athletic field rentals for games or tournaments will be accepted, and outdoor facility rentals may not exceed 100 people. All facilities that are open currently will remain open for the time being, but this is subject to change,” the release said.
“As much as we want to open all of our facilities and return to providing quality recreation and parks services to our community, we are even more interested in ensuring the safety and health of our staff and patrons,” said Jeff Achee, director of Parks and Recreation. “With the uptick in infections in our area, we do not feel this would be a good time to reopen programming and services.”
The Parks and Recreation Department will continue to look at how facilities and programming can be safely reopened and resumed moving forward. Fall events and programs are still being scheduled. Updates will be posted on the Parks and Rec website, www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/parks and the department’s Facebook page.
In Killeen, according to city spokesperson Hilary Shine, city staff will continue to operate the Long Branch Park Pool “under 50% capacity limit.”
Copperas Cove is also keeping their city pools open but at 25% capacity — maximum of 50 people swimming or lounging at the Cove City Pool and 30 people max at South Park Pool.
