Workforce Solutions of Central Texas has launched a new page with the goal of helping connect job seekers directly to employers.
Because of the need for essential workers across many industry sectors and the large volume of traffic on the State’s WorkInTexas.com job site, Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is posting jobs that are hiring now in Central Texas.
"We began to hear from job seekers that they have had trouble registering on the state web site. Our priority is to connect people with jobs so we decided to provide an alternative to view those opportunities. It is certainly a unique and critical time for the workers in Central Texas," Executive Director of the Central Texas Workforce Board Susan Kamas said. "Families are being impacted by job loss while at the same time many employers are trying to connect with new talent."
According to a release issued by Workforce Solutions, from April 4 to April 10, there were more than 2,300 unique job postings for the Central Texas region that spanned multiple industry sectors with the leader being healthcare. Louis LeDoux, chief operating officer wants job seekers to know that Workforce Solutions is there to assist customers.
"The facilities may be closed but we are still operating to serve the needs of Central Texas," LeDoux said. "We have the infrastructure in place for staff to assist the needs of our customers remotely and we are still focused on meeting their needs."
The Jobs Now! page helps job seekers easily identify the jobs and the employers in the area. The page can be found at https://workforcesolutionsctx.com/jobs-now/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.